UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if it was needed to ensure the security of Britain and Europe.

The UK was playing a leading role in supporting Kyiv in the war against Russia, which “also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a meeting at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on January 16, 2025. Starmer arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to shore up support for Ukraine after nearly three years of war, officials said. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP)

“I do not say that lightly,” Starmer added, saying he felt “very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.

“But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.”

Starmer confirmed he would join a top-level meeting to be held in Paris on Monday to address growing concerns over US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

He also said that he would be meeting US President Donald Trump “in the coming days,” adding the UK had “a unique role” to play in ensuring Europe and the United States work closely together.

“US support will remain critical and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again,” Starmer said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are all expected at the meeting ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

European countries fear that if Ukraine is forced into a bad deal by Washington then that will leave Putin claiming victory and the continent at the mercy of an emboldened Moscow.

This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine – it is existential for Europe as a whole.

UK PM Keir Starmer

“We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent,” Starmer warned in his article published late Sunday.

“This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine –- it is existential for Europe as a whole.”

Collective security is the goal

Over the phone Friday, Zelensky reportedly thanked Starmer for Britain’s ongoing support and its leadership in international affairs.

Zelensky informed Starmer about his recent conversation with Trump. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts between Kyiv, Washington, and European allies. 

The two leaders also discussed strengthening joint security, new economic cooperation, and political partnership.

“The security of each nation depends on strengthening our collective security. It is crucial that every new week brings tangible results that will ensure a lasting and reliable peace,” Zelensky said.

Potential for British military bases in Ukraine

The UK is considering setting up military bases in Ukraine, according to a new agreement marking a 100-year partnership signed between the two countries. The details were shared in a document published by the British government on Jan. 16 following Starmer’s visit to Kyiv.

The agreement says both sides will explore options for building and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, supply depots, and equipment reserves. These facilities could be used to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses if faced with a future serious threat.

Under the deal, the UK has committed to providing Ukraine with at least £3 billion ($3.7 billion) in military aid each year up until 2030-31, with a promise of additional support as needed.

There was also a classified section of the agreement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at. According to Zelensky, this includes strategies to boost Ukraine’s future stability and development.

During his visit, Starmer announced new military support, including artillery and the Gravehawk mobile air defense system. He promised that “the UK would provide even more aid in 2025 than it has in the past.”

