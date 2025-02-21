Radosław Sikorski, the Polish foreign minister, is to visit the US to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Polish media reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.

The Rzeczpospolita daily cited unnamed sources close to the ministry, saying the visit was initiated by Washington. No official confirmation has been received from Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the paper said.

Sikorski is scheduled to address the UN Security Council regarding the situation in Ukraine on behalf of the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, the ministry said on Thursday.

The UN is holding an Extraordinary Special Session of the UN General Assembly to mark the third anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Sikorski will also attend other events in New York, which will be held on February 22-25 to mark the anniversary, the ministry said.

Sikorski’s trip takes place amid a backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between Washington and Kyiv following bilateral US-Russian talks on Tuesday to which Ukraine was not invited.

US President Donald Trump is seen as pivoting away from Ukraine and Europe as he seeks to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

A major spat broke out between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” after the Ukrainian head of state described the US president as living in a “disinformation space.”

Rzeczpospolita wrote that European leaders fear Trump will soon acquiesce to all the Kremlin’s demands to achieve peace in Ukraine, including withdrawing US troops from NATO’s eastern flank.

The largest US military contingent in Central Europe is in Poland, where around 10,000 American soldiers are stationed.

However, Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, said on Tuesday that US officials had assured him that Washington did not intend to lower troop numbers in Eastern Europe after meeting Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet in Riyadh next week.

‘Time to act’

Amid the heightened uncertainty in Europe and hastily arranged emergency summits of the continent’s leaders, Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, posted on X that the time had come for action.

“Enough talking, it’s time to act!” he tweeted. “1. Let’s finance our aid for Ukraine from the Russian frozen assets. 2. Let’s strengthen air policing, the Baltic sentry and the EU borders with Russia. 3. Let’s swiftly adopt new fiscal rules to finance the EU security and defense. Now!”

Polsat News reported that meetings are planned at the White House in the coming days between Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

