Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025

Key Takeaways from ISW:

  • The Financial Times (FT) published an investigation on February 20 supporting ISW’s long-held assessment that Russian military commanders are either complicit in or directly enabling subordinates to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in clear violation of international law.
  • FT’s investigation suggests that more senior Russian commanders may also be complicit in issuing orders to execute Ukrainian POWs.
  • Senior Ukrainian intelligence officials reported that North Korean forces are conducting joint operations with Russian forces in Kursk Oblast and are gaining new combat capabilities.
  • US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on February 20.
  • The Kremlin is likely attempting to portray the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as more aligned with its stance on the war in Ukraine than the PRC is willing to publicly message.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russia is reportedly increasing its production of glide bombs and modernizing its cruise missiles.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Christina Harward, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Grace Mappes, Kelly Campa, Kateryna Stepanenko, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter.

You can read the original here.

