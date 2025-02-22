Supporters around the world are gathering in solidarity with Ukraine this weekend ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and in protest of the actions of US President Donald Trump, who verbally attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week and blamed him for the war. 

A march for American supporters of Ukraine is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Washington DC, from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, in cooperation with the US Embassy of Ukraine and the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Americans march in solidarity with Ukraine. Date unknown. Photo provided by the organization US Ukrainian Activists.

Advertisement

“American support for Ukraine is a critical investment in both U.S. and global security. If aggression goes unpunished, it will embolden authoritarian regimes, threatening global stability and America’s security interests,” says Nadiya Shaporynska, one of the organizers behind the march.

The protest has been organized by multiple American-Ukrainian groups, including U.S. Ukrainian Activists, United Help Ukraine, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Razom for Ukraine, Ukraine House, and People of Ukraine Foundation.

‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
Other Topics of Interest

‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief

Alnur Mussayev, former head of Kazakhstan’s security service, who rose up the ranks of the Soviet KGB, claims Moscow groomed Trump under pseudonym “Krasnov” in 1987.

“This gathering serves as a powerful demonstration of solidarity between the Ukrainian and American people and a call to sustain global support for Ukraine,” Shaporynska wrote in the event press release.

The protest will begin at the iconic Lincoln Memorial Pool and conclude at the residence of the Russian ambassador. 

Thousands of Americans gathered in cities across the country on President’s Day to protest a wide-ranging array of policies and decisions coming out of Trump’s new administration – including his approach to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Advertisement

Another global march, “Toronto’s Global Action Event– Stand With Ukraine – 3rd Anniversary,” is planned for Sunday.

Canadian organizers say that 587 cities are participating in the event, from 72 countries are participating. It will begin at 3 pm. 

“Today, more than ever, the world needs to see that Canada still Stands With Ukraine,” organizers wrote in a press release. “Our voices need to carry the truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“United we stand – divided we fall.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Ukraine
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed Ukraine
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed
By Katie Livingstone
8h ago
Realpolitik and Betrayal Ukraine
OPINION: Realpolitik and Betrayal
By Chris Hennemeyer
12h ago
Trump Pressuring Zelensky, while Europe Seeks a United Response Ukraine
Trump Pressuring Zelensky, while Europe Seeks a United Response
By AFP
14h ago
Trump Says Putin Has Power to Take Ukraine ‘If He Wants,’ Zelensky ‘Has No Cards’ Ukraine
Trump Says Putin Has Power to Take Ukraine ‘If He Wants,’ Zelensky ‘Has No Cards’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine Zelensky
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine
By David Kirichenko
1h ago
The Time Has Come for the US to Put Russia in Check EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
OPINION: The Time Has Come for the US to Put Russia in Check
By Jonathan Sweet
4h ago
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief Trump
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
By Stash Luczkiw
7h ago
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies Zelensky
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
« Previous What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine
Next » ‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief