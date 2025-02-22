Supporters around the world are gathering in solidarity with Ukraine this weekend ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and in protest of the actions of US President Donald Trump, who verbally attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week and blamed him for the war.

A march for American supporters of Ukraine is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Washington DC, from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm, in cooperation with the US Embassy of Ukraine and the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Americans march in solidarity with Ukraine. Date unknown. Photo provided by the organization US Ukrainian Activists.

“American support for Ukraine is a critical investment in both U.S. and global security. If aggression goes unpunished, it will embolden authoritarian regimes, threatening global stability and America’s security interests,” says Nadiya Shaporynska, one of the organizers behind the march.

The protest has been organized by multiple American-Ukrainian groups, including U.S. Ukrainian Activists, United Help Ukraine, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Razom for Ukraine, Ukraine House, and People of Ukraine Foundation.

“This gathering serves as a powerful demonstration of solidarity between the Ukrainian and American people and a call to sustain global support for Ukraine,” Shaporynska wrote in the event press release.

The protest will begin at the iconic Lincoln Memorial Pool and conclude at the residence of the Russian ambassador.

Thousands of Americans gathered in cities across the country on President’s Day to protest a wide-ranging array of policies and decisions coming out of Trump’s new administration – including his approach to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Another global march, “Toronto’s Global Action Event– Stand With Ukraine – 3rd Anniversary,” is planned for Sunday.

Canadian organizers say that 587 cities are participating in the event, from 72 countries are participating. It will begin at 3 pm.

“Today, more than ever, the world needs to see that Canada still Stands With Ukraine,” organizers wrote in a press release. “Our voices need to carry the truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“United we stand – divided we fall.”