Thousands of Americans have gathered in cities across the country on President’s Day to protest a wide-ranging array of policies and decisions coming out of US President Donald Trump’s new administration – including his approach to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Less than a month into his second term in office, Trump has caused concern and even panic among American organizations and departments that he has targeted for closure – like USAID and the Department of Education – and shocked many observers with the broad powers he has unilaterally bestowed upon his special adviser, tech billionaire Elon Musk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Demonstrators rally against US President Donald Trump during a protest, dubbed "Resist the Dictator," to mark President's Day on February 17, 2025, in New York. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP)

Advertisement

He has also upended the US’s place in the global balance of powers. He shocked allies in Ukraine and Europe on Wednesday when he announced via his social media platform that he had had a “great” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, breaking a three-year pause in diplomatic relations between the two countries that kicked off after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked The draft offer reportedly given to Ukrainian officials by the US asked Kyiv to renounce much more than their rare earth minerals – and it almost stopped US-UA diplomatic talks in their tracks.

Peace negotiations appear to have begun during that call – without Kyiv, breaking a long-standing American promise to never negotiate about the war in Ukraine without Ukraine.

Images from states on Monday show people gathering to resist Trump’s policies, waving American flags and holding handwritten posterboards condemning the president’s recent actions as authoritarian. It’s the second national protest held since Trump re-entered the White House.

Advertisement

Common motifs seen on signs included: “Stop the GOP coup,” “Mein Trumpf,” and “No one voted for Elon Musk.”

The blue and yellow of several Ukrainian flags could also be seen rising above the crowd that gathered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to protest the Trump administration on Monday.

Rostyslav Boykowycz and his wife Kathy were among the protestors there to critique the president’s actions on Ukraine, according to local NPR affiliate WESA.