Thousands of Americans have gathered in cities across the country on President’s Day to protest a wide-ranging array of policies and decisions coming out of US President Donald Trump’s new administration – including his approach to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Less than a month into his second term in office, Trump has caused concern and even panic among American organizations and departments that he has targeted for closure – like USAID and the Department of Education – and shocked many observers with the broad powers he has unilaterally bestowed upon his special adviser, tech billionaire Elon Musk

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Demonstrators rally against US President Donald Trump during a protest, dubbed "Resist the Dictator," to mark President's Day on February 17, 2025, in New York. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP)

Advertisement

He has also upended the US’s place in the global balance of powers. He shocked allies in Ukraine and Europe on Wednesday when he announced via his social media platform that he had had a “great” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, breaking a three-year pause in diplomatic relations between the two countries that kicked off after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. 

‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked
Other Topics of Interest

‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked

The draft offer reportedly given to Ukrainian officials by the US asked Kyiv to renounce much more than their rare earth minerals – and it almost stopped US-UA diplomatic talks in their tracks.

Peace negotiations appear to have begun during that call – without Kyiv, breaking a long-standing American promise to never negotiate about the war in Ukraine without Ukraine. 

Images from states on Monday show people gathering to resist Trump’s policies, waving American flags and holding handwritten posterboards condemning the president’s recent actions as authoritarian. It’s the second national protest held since Trump re-entered the White House. 

Advertisement

Common motifs seen on signs included: “Stop the GOP coup,” “Mein Trumpf,” and “No one voted for Elon Musk.”

The blue and yellow of several Ukrainian flags could also be seen rising above the crowd that gathered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to protest the Trump administration on Monday.

Rostyslav Boykowycz and his wife Kathy were among the protestors there to critique the president’s actions on Ukraine, according to local NPR affiliate WESA

The Ukrainian plight is similar to the American plight at this time... There is a real possibility that the democratic system here will change. That’s apparent from what is happening. Not just the words, but what is happening.

Rostyslav Boykowycz, 86, Ukrainian-American citizen

Rostyslav, 86, said that he and his wife were carrying Ukrainian flags to denounce Trump’s plan to “sell Ukrainians down the river.”

He arrived in the US as a refugee from Ukraine after World War II and later became an architecture professor at Carnegie Mellon University. 

Now he fears that authoritarianism is threatening both the US and Ukraine. 

“The Ukrainian plight is similar to the American plight at this time,” he told local reporters. “There is a real possibility that the democratic system here will change. That’s apparent from what is happening. Not just the words, but what is happening.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeated that Ukraine will not acquiesce to any agreement concerning the war made in its absence, but speeches made by American officials at the Munich Security Conference last weekend stirred fears that Kyiv may have little choice. 

Advertisement

Rumors about the agenda of a bilateral meeting between American and Russian officials on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia have not quelled those fears.

After an emergency meeting among European allies on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron announced that they would be willing to send troops under their national flags – but not as part of a NATO force – to maintain a peace settlement if necessary. 

American officials said over the weekend that Ukraine had little chance of entering NATO or regaining its occupied territories and that US soldiers would not enter Ukraine under any circumstances.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone

Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

More on US
Rheinmetall CEO: Europe, Ukraine’s Arms Depots Are Empty Europe
Rheinmetall CEO: Europe, Ukraine’s Arms Depots Are Empty
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Believe in the ZSU, NATO Reality Check, It Sure Seemed Like a War to Me Ukraine
OPINION: Believe in the ZSU, NATO Reality Check, It Sure Seemed Like a War to Me
By Stefan Korshak
8h ago
Saudi Talks Outcome: Restore Embassy Staffing, Trump-Putin Meeting Undetermined US
Saudi Talks Outcome: Restore Embassy Staffing, Trump-Putin Meeting Undetermined
By Leo Chiu
9h ago
Ukrainians ‘Disgusted’ at US for Holding Peace Talks With Russia Without Them - Bohdan Nahaylo US
Ukrainians ‘Disgusted’ at US for Holding Peace Talks With Russia Without Them - Bohdan Nahaylo
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Read Next
US and Russia Insisted on Cutting Ukraine Out of Saudi Peace Talks Against Prince’s Wishes Ukraine
US and Russia Insisted on Cutting Ukraine Out of Saudi Peace Talks Against Prince’s Wishes
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Zelensky Says No to Russian Ultimatums or Backroom Deals, No Side Can Win Militarily Zelensky
Zelensky Says No to Russian Ultimatums or Backroom Deals, No Side Can Win Militarily
By Julia Struck
5h ago
‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked Ukraine
‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks, Urges ‘Fair’ Negotiations Ukraine
Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks, Urges ‘Fair’ Negotiations
By AFP
6h ago
« Previous Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks, Urges ‘Fair’ Negotiations
Next » ‘Pay Us First, and Then Feed Your Children’ – Details of US Security Offer to Ukraine Leaked