President Emmanuel Macron will use his “unique” relationship with Donald Trump to get the US leader to include Europeans in any settlement of the Ukraine war, French officials said ahead of his trip to Washington Monday.

Macron will head to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is expected to urge Trump to consider the safety of America’s allies as the US president makes increasingly friendly overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer follows later in the week.

In a post to X before flying to Washington, Macron said Sunday that European leaders are “committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations.”

Trump sent shock waves around Europe when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Putin and end the Russia-Ukraine war without the involvement of European nations and Ukraine. He has appeared to parrot Russian talking points about Ukraine’s supposed responsibility in starting the war.

Macron last week tried to coordinate a response to Washington’s shock policy shift, hosting two meetings with key leaders. Russia is “an existential threat to Europeans,” he said at the time.

In his post on X, Macron said had recently spoken to Starmer, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As he goes into the Trump meeting, Macron enjoys an advantage over other leaders in that “he has formed a unique relationship” with the US president, French officials told AFP.

“I’m going to tell him: ‘You can’t be weak with President Putin. That’s not who you are, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest’,” Macron said in an online question and answer session Thursday.