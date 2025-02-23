After insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week by calling him a “dictator,” US President Donald Trump broke proper decorum with another allied European leader, according to a post on X.

According to Jürgen Nauditt, a German business leader and managing director of the Franchisor international education company: “Poland’s President Duda waited for Trump for an hour and a half but spoke to him for only 11 minutes.”

On Saturday, Trump was scheduled to meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Maryland at 7:00 p.m. However, Trump arrived 90 minutes late at 8:30 p.m. and only spent 11 minutes with his Warsaw counterpart when a full hour had been scheduled.