After insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week by calling him a “dictator,” US President Donald Trump broke proper decorum with another allied European leader, according to a post on X.

According to Jürgen Nauditt, a German business leader and managing director of the Franchisor international education company: “Poland’s President Duda waited for Trump for an hour and a half but spoke to him for only 11 minutes.”

On Saturday, Trump was scheduled to meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Maryland at 7:00 p.m. However, Trump arrived 90 minutes late at 8:30 p.m. and only spent 11 minutes with his Warsaw counterpart when a full hour had been scheduled.

Nauditt summed up what he thought was the new White House’s disrespect for allies across the Atlantic: “The behavior of Trump and his team towards Europe is insulting - why are more and more European politicians making pilgrimages to this mafia boss to get breadcrumbs?”

Russian leader Vladimir Putin notoriously has treated world leaders similarly, including Pope Francis, according to multiple sources over the years.

Trump and Duda met on the sidelines during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, D.C. Trump’s meeting with Duda was cut short after Trump departed the White House late and then went to speak to the crowd, according to a report on the Notes From Poland website.

