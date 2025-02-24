Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff referred to the early 2022 Istanbul protocols as offering “guideposts” for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on February 23. An agreement based on those protocols would be a capitulation document.
  • Ukraine is unlikely to accept any peace agreement based on the Istanbul negotiations as such terms are effectively a full Ukrainian surrender to Russia’s long-term war goals.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to demonstrate his commitment to preserving Ukraine’s democracy and a just resolution to the war.
  • Ukrainian officials continue to highlight Ukraine’s domestic defense industry and domestically produced strike capabilities.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev as Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries on February 23.
  • Russian forces launched a record number of drone strikes against Ukraine on the night of February 22 to 23, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
  • Russia appears to be relying more on Iran and North Korea to support its war in Ukraine.
  • Russian forces continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in clear violation of international law.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian government continues efforts to increase its defense industrial output.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 22, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 22, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 21, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 21, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 20, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 20, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 21
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 20
Read Next
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Russia on Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion War in Ukraine
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Russia on Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion
By AFP
4m ago
FACT CHECK: Trump Negotiator Witkoff Claims ‘Facts on the Ground’ Say Kremlin’s War on Ukraine Wasn’t Russia’s Fault US
FACT CHECK: Trump Negotiator Witkoff Claims ‘Facts on the Ground’ Say Kremlin’s War on Ukraine Wasn’t Russia’s Fault
By Kyiv Post
57m ago
3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians War in Ukraine
OPINION: 3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians
By Karina Dolomanzhy
1h ago
Defiant European Leaders Visit Ukraine on 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion Ukraine
Defiant European Leaders Visit Ukraine on 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous ‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor
Next » Belgian F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Delayed by F-35 Hold-Up