Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that ending the war should begin with the release of all prisoners, adding that Ukraine is ready for an “all for all” exchange with Russia.

Speaking at the “Support Ukraine” plenary session alongside European leaders in Kyiv, Zelensky said restoring trust in the process is crucial – though, as he noted, “there is no trust in Russia itself.”

“A thousand. Thousands of people are being held in Russia. Some of them have been in captivity not only since 2022 but even earlier, since 2014,” he said. “Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange everyone for everyone, and this is a fair option.”

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that achieving peace would not happen in a single day or hour, calling it a “long and difficult” process.

He revealed that when Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Kellogg visited Ukraine, he handed him and US President Donald Trump a document detailing all the ceasefire agreements Russia has violated – complete with specific dates.

“Peace can only be the result of balanced diplomacy and clear security guarantees,” said Zelensky.

During his speech, he also insisted that Ukraine and Europe must be included in any peace negotiations.

“The war is being waged against Ukraine, so Ukraine must be at the negotiating table alongside Europe,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine, Europe, and America must negotiate with Russia together so that peace is not once again reduced to empty promises of normalization, resets, or reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the idea of a ceasefire, saying Monday that Russia would not stop fighting during negotiations, as per Russian state agency TASS.

“Russia will stop fighting only when agreements are reached that suit both parties,” Lavrov said.

He added that an “immediate reconciliation” – such as halting combat along the front line and considering future steps – was not an acceptable option for Moscow.

