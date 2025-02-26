  • After three years of the conflict, Russia’s land forces have been radically altered by the pressures of carrying out operations in Ukraine. Pre- invasion attempts to build a modern, professional force capable of carrying out complex operations have been reversed by substantial losses. Russia is now reliant on mass over quality to prosecute operations against Ukraine.
  • Russia’s personnel casualties of over 860,000 killed and wounded have undermined Russia’s force quality. Most personnel currently serving in the Russian military have received minimal training, and Russian commanders use basic tactics to make advances, despite the associated high casualty rates.
  • Russia has lost at least 3,750 main battle tanks and 8,400 armored vehicles. Large stockpiles of tanks and armoured vehicles, a legacy of the Soviet Union, have been the only means for Russia to be able to replenish these major losses.
  • Despite the costs imposed on its land forces, the Russian forces have been able to impose constant pressure on Ukrainian defences. Russian territorial advances in Ukraine accelerated through 2024, although have slowed in early2025. Continued attacks have been underpinned by the Russian leadershio’s tolerance for casualties, and Russia’s land forces’ quantitative overmatch relative to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

