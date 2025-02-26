US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that air defenses – potentially other military aid – are not getting to Ukraine at present, but he suggested that the aid could be “sustained... maybe until” a peace deal is reached with Russia.

During Tuesday’s Oval Office press conference, Trump was asked by a reporter if “the war fighting equipment and the ammunition” from the US will be “sustained going forward for Ukraine and how long [will] it [be] sustained,” to which Trump suggested that it could go on “for a while.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“It could go forward for a while and maybe until we have a deal with Russia. Look we need to have a deal with Russia, otherwise it’s going to continue,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Later at the press conference, another reporter asked if air defense systems would be delivered to Ukraine, to which Trump responded by saying “right now we are not providing anything,” before reiterating that the US has provided more aid to Europe at $350 billion, a figure that contradicts official US figures.

Since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Washington has not announced any new military aid packages for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the absence of US support would significantly complicate the situation on the battlefield.

When asked if the US government would continue to supply Ukraine with military aid under the peace agreement – as part of security guarantees – Trump said that in the future, “European countries will be responsible” for supplying military aid to Ukraine.

Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid
Other Topics of Interest

Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid

Kyiv Post spoke with residents of Chernihiv who met the full-scale invasion close tothe Russian border.

“European countries will be responsible. Well, we’ll see, right now we’re just in the process of negotiating,” he said, adding that “general security for Ukraine” won’t be a problem given that there are “a lot of people who want to do that.”

“I spoke with Russia about it and they didn’t seem to have a problem with that [security guarantees for Ukraine]. Once we do this, they are not going back [to Ukraine],” Trump said.

Advertisement

Trump confirmed that Washington and Kyiv have “pretty much negotiated” the deal on “rare earth” and various other things.

He said he “[heard] that” Zelensky is coming to Washington on Friday to sign the deal.

“I hear that he’s coming on Friday. Certainly, it’s ok with me if he’d like to [come] and he’d like to sign [the resources deal] together. I understand that’s a big deal, very big,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials confirmed that Kyiv is ready to sign an agreement with the US on developing its mineral resources.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Top News
More Ukrainian Refugees Less Willing to Return, As Share of Ukrainian Men Abroad Reached Almost 30% War in Ukraine
More Ukrainian Refugees Less Willing to Return, As Share of Ukrainian Men Abroad Reached Almost 30%
By Kateryna Mykhailova
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025
By ISW
5h ago
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says War in Ukraine
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
‘People Like Elon Musk Are Enemies of Our Country’ – 250K Canadians Sign Petition to Rescind His Citizenship Canada
‘People Like Elon Musk Are Enemies of Our Country’ – 250K Canadians Sign Petition to Rescind His Citizenship
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Read Next
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv Drones
Russian Drone Attacks Kill One in Kyiv Region, Strikes High-Rise in Kharkiv
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach Trump
Ukraine’s Earth Riches are Rare and Difficult to Reach
By AFP
4h ago
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid EXCLUSIVE Top News
Feb 24, 2022. Memories of Three Men Who Were Not Afraid
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio War in Ukraine
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 24 February 2025