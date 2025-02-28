Stephen Feinberg, Pentagon’s deputy chief nominee, dodged a question from Sen. Mark Kelly on whether Russia invaded Ukraine during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

According to a recording of the hearing released by Forbes, Kelly asked the nominee: “Mr. Feinberg, did Russia invade Ukraine?”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Erm, well, going to my behind closed-door statements a second ago, I’ll just say this. Erm, the erm,” Feinberg said before Kelly interjected by saying “[Russia] moved tanks and troops and armored personnel carriers (APCs) across the Ukrainian border. It’s a pretty simple question.”

Kelly added that if he asked the Republican chairman of the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, he’s “pretty sure” he would know the answer.

Advertisement

Wicker has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” who should be “jailed for the rest of his life, if not executed” in a recent statement.

Feinberg responded to Kelly’s statement by saying that he thinks someone “not involved in the discussions” should not “make statements public that could undermine what the president and the [defense] secretary’s intent is.”

“I do have confidence that President Trump is very strong in negotiation, has a plan, and that he’d find a good outcome for America,” Feinberg added.

No Deal Signed – Trump Claims Zelensky ‘Not Ready for Peace’ After Heated Clash in Oval Office
Other Topics of Interest

No Deal Signed – Trump Claims Zelensky ‘Not Ready for Peace’ After Heated Clash in Oval Office

After their heated discussion, Trump posted a message on social media, claiming that Zelensky was “not ready for peace” and that he “disrespected the United States of America.”

Earlier at the hearing, Kelly criticized Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth’s recent comments that whether Russia invaded Ukraine is “complicated” before asking Feinberg, “would you agree that you have a role beyond just execution and offering some advice when you hear things that are just fundamentally inaccurate?”

Feinberg answered by saying that he believes “the deputy, should at times, erm, give his view on policy” but it should be behind closed doors, not in public. He added that he thinks it’s ultimately the US president and the Pentagon chief to “decide what the policies are,” regardless of his opinion.

Advertisement

Feinberg is an American billionaire investor and co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm “with approximately $65 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies,” according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Kelly is a former NASA astronaut and current US Senator from Arizona who was once shortlisted as former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate during the 2024 elections.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Pentagon
‘Revive the Warrior Ethos’ – Trump’s Government-Gutting Team Takes Aim at Pentagon Trump
‘Revive the Warrior Ethos’ – Trump’s Government-Gutting Team Takes Aim at Pentagon
By AFP
Feb. 20
Trump Wants US Defense Spending Slashed by Half Trump
Trump Wants US Defense Spending Slashed by Half
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 14
Texas-Based Company Wins Pentagon Contract for 3D Printed Explosives Biden
Texas-Based Company Wins Pentagon Contract for 3D Printed Explosives
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29
FACT-CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS US
FACT-CHECK: Hegseth Gets It Wrong on Ukraine, Russia and ISIS
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 15
Read Next
Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match Takes World Leaders Aback Zelensky
Trump-Zelensky Shouting Match Takes World Leaders Aback
By AFP
38m ago
‘Maybe It’s Putin Sharing This Information’ – Zelensky Fact-Checks Trump in White House Clash BREAKING Ukraine
‘Maybe It’s Putin Sharing This Information’ – Zelensky Fact-Checks Trump in White House Clash
By Katie Livingstone
1h ago
No Deal Signed – Trump Claims Zelensky ‘Not Ready for Peace’ After Heated Clash in Oval Office BREAKING Zelensky
No Deal Signed – Trump Claims Zelensky ‘Not Ready for Peace’ After Heated Clash in Oval Office
By Alisa Orlova
2h ago
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now? BREAKING Zelensky
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now?
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
« Previous Xi and Shoigu Discuss Strengthening China-Russia Relations in Beijing
Next » Russian Persecution of Ukrainians in Occupied Territories Continues