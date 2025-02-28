Stephen Feinberg, Pentagon’s deputy chief nominee, dodged a question from Sen. Mark Kelly on whether Russia invaded Ukraine during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

According to a recording of the hearing released by Forbes, Kelly asked the nominee: “Mr. Feinberg, did Russia invade Ukraine?”

“Erm, well, going to my behind closed-door statements a second ago, I’ll just say this. Erm, the erm,” Feinberg said before Kelly interjected by saying “[Russia] moved tanks and troops and armored personnel carriers (APCs) across the Ukrainian border. It’s a pretty simple question.”

Kelly added that if he asked the Republican chairman of the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, he’s “pretty sure” he would know the answer.

Wicker has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” who should be “jailed for the rest of his life, if not executed” in a recent statement.