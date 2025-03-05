The majority of Americans reject the idea that Ukraine is “more to blame” for Russian aggression, with 70% disagreeing and only 7% supporting this view, while US President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Kyiv.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 70% of Americans – including three-quarters of Democrats and two-thirds of Republicans—believe Russia bears more responsibility than Ukraine for starting the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As Trump’s suspension of Ukraine aid sends shockwaves through Kyiv and NATO, the poll results highlight a key contradiction – while Trump positions himself closer to Russia, the American public remains largely in agreement that Russia, not Ukraine, is to blame for the war.

Advertisement

Despite the widespread view that Russia is at fault, Americans remain divided over Trump’s proposal to condition US support for Ukraine on securing a share of Ukraine’s mineral resources. The survey found that 46% support linking aid to mineral wealth, while 50% oppose the idea.

Trump’s overall approval rating remains steady at 44% – higher than the approval ratings of his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, during the latter half of his 2021-2025 term.

Trump’s handling of foreign policy, the economy, and corruption sits below 40%. One of his few strong points is immigration policy, where he has a 49% approval rating.

Concerns over inflation and economic hardship continue to weigh on his presidency, with only 31% of Americans approving of his handling of the cost of living, down three percentage points from a late February poll. Meanwhile, 54% disapprove of his approach to rising prices.

Advertisement

The nationwide online poll of 1,174 US adults, conducted just before Trump’s address to Congress, carries a margin of error of three percentage points.