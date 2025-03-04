US president Donald Trump announced a decision to halt US support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kyiv to begin peace talks with Russia on Monday night.

The move follows a tense public exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House just days earlier.

The suspension of military aid took effect immediately, freezing the shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Kyiv Post is gathering reactions from politicians and public figures on the development.

[Updated at 16:38 with additional statements]:

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on BBC Radio, cited by Kyiv Post:

“[Keir Starmer] won’t be derailed by announcements from the White House because he is laser-focused on getting peace. President Trump is a different politician to me and different to Keir [Starmer], but the one thing I have seen is that our prime minister, Keir, is able to have that constructive dialogue, and he will do that, and he has a huge amount of integrity, and he won’t do it on the airwaves.”

UK’s Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch on X:

“The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying. It is clear that Britain and Europe must re-arm much faster if we want to provide Ukraine with more than just warm words of support. We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna:

“Europe must increase military aid to Ukraine to allow Ukraine to continue fighting for a just and lasting peace... Claims that there are no legal ways to use Russia’s frozen assets are unfounded. Before the June deadline for extending the sanctions imposed on Russia, a political decision must be taken on using frozen assets.

The sole perpetrator of the war must feel pressure and the victim of the aggression must have strong support because it is the only way to force Russia to give up its goals and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Frans Timmermans, former EU climate chief and current leader of the Dutch Labor-Green alliance on X:

“Unbelievable. With this reckless action, Trump is putting the security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe at risk. This is not a peace strategy; this is bowing to Putin. It is up to Europe to show leadership and fill the gap. The Netherlands must also contribute to this effort.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on X:

“President Trump’s decision highlights the urgent need for a fundamental shift in Europe’s current policy.

We must strengthen our economic and military capabilities and take full responsibility for our own security. This requires increased investment in defence. Ensuring our security also means intensifying our support for Ukraine. We cannot allow Russia’s aggressive policy, which threatens us all, to succeed.

The era of relying on others to address fundamental international challenges on our behalf is over. Now is the time for Europe to move decisively from words to action.”

Romanian interim President Ilie Bolojan:

“NATO is our strongest defence pillar, and Romania remains a committed and reliable ally. We must step up investments to strengthen our defence capability. Europeans and Americans need to work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

French Socialist MEP Raphaël Glucksmann on French BFMTV, cited by Politico:

“We are alone today, we Europeans. We are alone in the face of war on European soil, we are alone in the face of the war in Ukraine, alone in the face of Putin. And we must urgently understand how vertiginous this moment is. Europe must build our own defense, fill the American void, and help Ukraine resist. Not just because we are in solidarity with Ukraine, but because our own security as Europeans is at stake.”

Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Bildt:

“Today we see Trump disrupting the global order of the West by stopping military aid to - thus greatly boosting aggression - and initiating a major trade war with close neighbors. It could hardly be worse.”

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee, cited by Reuters:

“By freezing military aid to Ukraine, President Trump has kicked the door wide open for Putin to escalate his violent aggression against innocent Ukrainians. The repercussions will undoubtedly be devastating.”

The chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, cited by the Guardian:

“To stop aid now means to help Putin. On the surface, this looks really bad. It looks like [Trump] is pushing us towards capitulation, [accepting] Russia’s demands. The main thing is that this a psychological blow, a political blow upon Ukraine, it doesn’t help our spirit.

“This is worse than Munich, because at least there they didn’t try to paint Czechoslovakia as the aggressor, but here they try to accuse the victim of aggression – it is extremely dangerous.”

UK’s Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety Alex Norris, speaking on Times Radio:

“We’re absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine. We’re engaging with our allies in support of that goal. US military spending is a decision for the United States. All of us, I think, are committed to securing that lasting peace.

“We’re honest brokers in this process... I don’t think we can be that honest broker if we provide a running commentary on every twist and turn. You know, I don’t think diplomacy can be done over the airwaves, so I’ve no intention of doing that.”

Marius Česnulevičius, a national security adviser to the Lithuanian president:

“This is not a surprise. The US and President Donald Trump have said in the past that they will try to pressure both sides to come to the negotiating table. What he is doing is a continuation of the policy that he announced, and the signal has been received. This week, there will be a European Council summit, there will be a meeting where this issue will certainly be discussed.”

Creator of the Russian Media Monitor, author of a book “In Their Own Words” Julia Davis on X:

“Don’t think for a second that aid to Ukraine was stopped because Zelensky didn’t wear a suit or disputed Vance’s “stories” that likely originated with Russia-funded bloggers. Trump was going to do this all along, and the Russians knew it. “Trump is ours” remains their motto.”

French junior minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad speaking to France 2:

“Fundamentally, if you want peace, does a decision to suspend arms to Ukraine reinforce peace or does it make it more distant? It makes it more distant, because it only strengthens the hand of the aggressor on the ground, which is Russia.”

Denys Kazansky, a Ukrainian blogger and journalist:

“North Korea and Iran did not stop military aid to Russia. We live in a reality where the United States has become an ally of North Korea, Russia, and Iran, and it is helping them carry out aggression against a European country.”

Ihor Romanenko, a military analyst who previously served in the Ukrainian army:

“European countries would probably continue to support Kyiv, but that aid would not make up for the loss of US military supplies. That is why we must rely on our own strength and reserves. This does not mean that we should despair.”

Iryna Gerashchenko, an opposition lawmaker in the Ukrainian parliament:

“If the US suspends military aid to Ukraine, it will be a severe and tangible blow—especially on the front line. We must do everything possible to prevent this or to reverse it. So far, Moscow is the only one benefiting from the rift between Kyiv and Washington, which weakens Ukraine, Europe, and the US as a global leader.

We must restore our strategic partnership with the US, maintain bipartisan support, and engage with both Republicans and Democrats.”

