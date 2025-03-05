Kyiv announced on Wednesday that it plans to hold new talks with US officials after Washington stopped sharing intelligence, dealing another setback to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Over the last days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been working to manage the fallout from Trump’s public confrontation with him in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, claiming that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

In his evening address, Zelensky said Ukrainian and US officials had begun preparing for the talks and that “there is positive movement.”

“Today, Ukrainian and American teams began working on an upcoming meeting. We’re seeing forward momentum,” he said.

The Trump administration said earlier it had “paused” intelligence sharing with Ukraine, days after announcing it was also suspending military aid.

Mike Waltz, the US National Security Adviser, confirmed that officials from Washington and Kyiv are discussing when and where to hold a new round of peace talks.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, March 5, Waltz said that progress was made over the past two days, but he did not say who exactly took part in the talks. He added that Donald Trump might consider restarting military aid to Ukraine if peace talks move forward and trust-building steps are taken.

Dmytro Lytvun, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, told Suspilne that Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s office, had a phone call with Waltz. However, he did not give further details.

Shortly after, Yermak confirmed the conversation. He said they talked about steps toward a fair and lasting peace, security issues, and US-Ukraine relations.

“We have agreed [that our teams would meet] soon to continue this important work,” Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

On March 4, during Tuesday’s address to Congress, US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent him a “letter” to affirm Kyiv’s readiness for a security agreement – but it appears that Zelensky made the same word-for-word public statements in a social media post hours before Trump’s speech.

In this statement, Zelensky outlined Ukraine’s proposal to work toward a ceasefire with Russia and signaled Kyiv’s openness to signing a resources deal offered by US President Donald Trump.

The deal, originally set to be signed on Feb. 28, was delayed after Zelensky visited Washington. Days later, Trump assured that the deal was “not dead” but insisted that Zelensky needed to show “more appreciation” for US support.