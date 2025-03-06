Senior Ukrainian and US officials are reportedly meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The US delegation reportedly comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The Ukrainian delegation reportedly included President Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide Andriy Yermak, Fox News’s White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich’s reported in an X update on Thursday.

The US delegation consists of the same officials who met with the Russian delegation led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. That meeting also took place in Riyadh.

It is unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his US counterpart, Donald Trump, will be attending the talks.

The scope of the meeting is also unclear, though it is likely related to the signing of a deal for the US to obtain valuable Ukrainian minerals, which went sideways when Zelensky and Trump met in the White House in what turned into a heated discussion on live television Feb. 28.

The US has since suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv – though Trump has signaled that Washington might restore aid if Ukraine signs the minerals deal.

 

Waltz said on Wednesday that discussions were ongoing regarding the logistics of a potential peace negotiation, including the date, location and negotiating team.

Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine

The Dutch parliament passed a new military aid bill for Ukraine worth €3.5 billion on Thursday, for 2026. Dutch PM Schoof reaffirmed his backing of Zelensky and a new European security plan.
