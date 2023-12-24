Latest
US
Jan. 24, 13:22
US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 01:43
No breakthroughs in bipartisan meeting but Senate Majority Leader says he is “optimistic”
Drones
Dec. 24, 2023
Researchers into a Russian drone manufacturer’s sanctions busting welcomed new US attempts to intercede but feel they could and must go further.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Ukraine's ATACMS missile strike on the occupied Berdyansk airport has been described as a “serious blow” to Russia. Satellite images show a great deal of damage.
Ukraine
Oct. 10, 2023
The Biden Administration is considering sending a request for further military and humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine as early as next week.