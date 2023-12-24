Latest

US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
US
Jan. 24, 13:22
US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
By Kyiv Post
US Lawmakers Hold Ukraine-Aid Talks at White House
War in Ukraine
Jan. 18, 01:43
US Lawmakers Hold Ukraine-Aid Talks at White House
No breakthroughs in bipartisan meeting but Senate Majority Leader says he is “optimistic”
By John Moretti
West Makes (Limited) Progress in Stopping Illicit Electronics Transfers to Russia
Drones
Dec. 24, 2023
West Makes (Limited) Progress in Stopping Illicit Electronics Transfers to Russia
Researchers into a Russian drone manufacturer’s sanctions busting welcomed new US attempts to intercede but feel they could and must go further.
By Michael Lipin
Aftermath of Ukraine’s Devastating ATACMS Strike on Berdyansk Airfield Revealed in Satellite Photos
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Aftermath of Ukraine’s Devastating ATACMS Strike on Berdyansk Airfield Revealed in Satellite Photos
Ukraine's ATACMS missile strike on the occupied Berdyansk airport has been described as a “serious blow” to Russia. Satellite images show a great deal of damage.
By Kyiv Post
White House Considers Combining Aid to Israel and Ukraine into a Single Package
Ukraine
Oct. 10, 2023
White House Considers Combining Aid to Israel and Ukraine into a Single Package
The Biden Administration is considering sending a request for further military and humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine as early as next week.
By Kyiv Post