After the US and Ukraine reached an agreement of 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on London and Warsaw Stock Exchanges climbed by 1-10%. 

Ukraine’s Eurobonds and GDP warrants gained no more than 2%, according to Wednesday morning data cited by Interfax-Ukraine

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The stock price of agricultural holding MHP on the London Stock Exchange rose by 0.97% as of 13:28 AM Kyiv time on Wednesday, according to LSE data

Ferrexpo stocks gained 4.58%, LSE chart says.  

According to the data on Warsaw Stock Exchange on Wednesday noon Warsaw time (1 p.m. Kyiv time), Ukrainian stocks also surged over the last 24 hours:

Eurobond prices gained 0.6-1.9%, according to Interfax-Ukiraine. 

Advertisement

“Eurobonds maturing in 2029 are now quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 68.13% of nominal value, and those maturing in 2036 at 55.43%. GDP warrants also rose by 0.78% to 77.75% of their nameplate value,” the media outlet wrote. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on Economy
Ukraine’s Exports Plunge as Russia’s War Reshapes Economy Ukraine
Ukraine’s Exports Plunge as Russia’s War Reshapes Economy
By Olena Hrazhdan
1d ago
European Investment Bank to Plow $2.2 Billion Into Recovery Projects in Ukraine Economy
European Investment Bank to Plow $2.2 Billion Into Recovery Projects in Ukraine
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 9
Foreign Businesses in Russia Lost $167 Billion – Assets Redirected to Kremlin Energy
Foreign Businesses in Russia Lost $167 Billion – Assets Redirected to Kremlin
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 8
US Chamber Head in Russia Talks Sanctions Relief with Russian Business Leaders US
US Chamber Head in Russia Talks Sanctions Relief with Russian Business Leaders
By Olena Hrazhdan
Mar. 7
Read Next
Without NATO: The Future of World Security Ukraine
OPINION: Without NATO: The Future of World Security
By Oleh Dunda
11m ago
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’ Europe
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’
By AFP
1h ago
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’ War in Ukraine
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Kremlin Awaits US Briefing Before Deciding on Ceasefire Proposal War in Ukraine
Kremlin Awaits US Briefing Before Deciding on Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’