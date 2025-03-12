After the US and Ukraine reached an agreement of 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on London and Warsaw Stock Exchanges climbed by 1-10%.

Ukraine’s Eurobonds and GDP warrants gained no more than 2%, according to Wednesday morning data cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

The stock price of agricultural holding MHP on the London Stock Exchange rose by 0.97% as of 13:28 AM Kyiv time on Wednesday, according to LSE data.

Ferrexpo stocks gained 4.58%, LSE chart says.

According to the data on Warsaw Stock Exchange on Wednesday noon Warsaw time (1 p.m. Kyiv time), Ukrainian stocks also surged over the last 24 hours:

Milkiland soared as much as 7.14%

Coal Energy increased 3.91%

The country’s largest sugar producer Astarta’s stocks climbed 2.33%

Agroton – up by 6.06%

KSG Agro’s stocks rose 7.26%, MarketWatch data reports

Eurobond prices gained 0.6-1.9%, according to Interfax-Ukiraine.

“Eurobonds maturing in 2029 are now quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 68.13% of nominal value, and those maturing in 2036 at 55.43%. GDP warrants also rose by 0.78% to 77.75% of their nameplate value,” the media outlet wrote.