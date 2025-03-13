The farewell ceremony for Dominic Abelen, a soldier from New Zealand who fought for the International Legion under Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), took place in Kyiv on Tuesday, accompanied by a traditional Haka war dance by his comrades in his memory.

Abelen was killed in action on Aug. 23, 2022, near Vuhledar, Donetsk region. His body was recovered recently and is set to be buried in his homeland.

He served with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) for 10 years before taking a period of leave without pay to fight for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Abelen joined the ranks of the International Legion after arriving in Ukraine.

In mid-summer 2022, Abelen was deployed to the front lines, where he was assigned as a group commander. In August the same year, the 28-year-old soldier was killed in combat near Vuhledar.

“I consider it my duty to help Ukrainians, because the truth is on your side,” Abelen said when asked why he came to fight for Ukraine.

Abelen’s farewell ceremony took place at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on Tuesday, March 11. A separate farewell ceremony will be held in New Zealand next week.

Photo provided HUR for Kyiv Post

During the farewell ceremony, his comrades performed a traditional Haka war dance native to New Zealand, particularly the native Māori people, in honor of Abelen.