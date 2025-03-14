US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made “a very promising statement” on a possible Ukraine ceasefire, but added that “it wasn’t complete.”

Trump’s comments came after Putin said he backed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but had serious questions about it that he wanted to discuss with his US counterpart.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“He put out a very promising statement but it wasn’t complete,” Trump, who was meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte at the White House, told reporters when asked about Putin’s remarks.

“I’d love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it (a ceasefire deal) over with fast.”

Trump, whose special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks on Ukraine, added that it would be “a very disappointing moment for the world” if Russia rejects the peace plan.

Advertisement

“A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we’re going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world,” Trump said.

Trump also gave a glimpse of the negotiations for a longer-term peace after any ceasefire, including what territory Ukraine would have to give up to Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We have not been working in the dark. We’ve been discussing with Ukraine land and pieces of land that would be kept and lost,” he said.

A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev?
Other Topics of Interest

A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev?

Putin wants a weak, failed Ukrainian state. Obviously Ukraine wants the opposite.

He added that there was also “a very big power plant involved – who’s going to get the power plant?”

Trump did not name the give any specifics but the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russia, is on the front lines of the fighting. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

Negotiations were complex because they were effectively “creating the edge of a country,” Trump added.

Ukraine agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire at talks in Saudi Arabia this week, bowing to pressure after a showdown between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on February 28.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on Putin
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really. Putin
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.
By Leo Chiu
12h ago
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster
By Jason Jay Smart
13h ago
Putin on Ukrainian POWs in Kursk: ‘We Must Treat Them as Terrorists’ Putin
Putin on Ukrainian POWs in Kursk: ‘We Must Treat Them as Terrorists’
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs Putin
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs
By Julia Struck
20h ago
Read Next
‘Breaking the Deadlock Was Crucial’ – NATO Chief Flatters Trump on Peace Initiative War in Ukraine
‘Breaking the Deadlock Was Crucial’ – NATO Chief Flatters Trump on Peace Initiative
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card? BREAKING US
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev? Putin
OPINION: A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev?
By Timothy Ash
9h ago
Estonia Next? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Estonia Next?
By Diane Francis
10h ago
« Previous ‘Breaking the Deadlock Was Crucial’ – NATO Chief Flatters Trump on Peace Initiative