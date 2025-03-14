Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to a proposed 30-day ceasefire, calling it “very predictable” and “very manipulative.”

Speaking in his evening address on Thursday, March 13, Zelensky accused Putin of trying to delay real peace efforts while avoiding direct rejection.

“We have all heard from Russia Putin’s highly predictable and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines - at this moment he is, in fact, preparing to reject it,” Zelensky said.

“Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war and keep killing Ukrainians.”

He further said Russia was setting conditions that would make a ceasefire impossible. “In Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible,” he said. “Putin does this often—he doesn’t say ‘no’ outright, but drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible.”

Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to accept the ceasefire and that the US had offered to monitor compliance.

“We are not setting conditions that complicate the process - Russia is,” he said. “As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive is Russia. They need this war.”

He called on the international community to pressure Putin, including through sanctions. “We will continue working with our American and European partners and with everyone in the world who wants peace—to force Russia to end this war,” he added.

The ceasefire proposal, originally suggested by the US during talks in Saudi Arabia, was supported by Ukraine. Putin, however, said on March 13 that while he agreed to the idea in principle, there were several “conditions that need to be studied” first, such as the enforcement of the ceasefire alongside a front line that stretches “two thousand kilometers.”

Putin also reiterated a Kremlin talking point that a ceasefire would simply allow Ukraine to regroup.

“Is the ceasefire going to be used to continue forced mobilization, to continue rearming, to continue supplies of weaponry, to allow military units to regroup?” Putin asked, in a rhetorical question.

Putin was set to meet US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff behind closed doors Thursday evening.