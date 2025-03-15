“A one-story building of an entertainment facility was destroyed due to a missile attack in the city. Infrastructure was damaged, more than a dozen apartment buildings and 10 private houses, 2 educational and sports facilities. Shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, a coffee shop, and cars were damaged. 14 people were injured, including two children,” he noted.

As a result of a missile strike by the Russian army on Kryvyi Rih on Friday night, 14 people were injured, including 2 children, according to Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk, Serhiy Lysak.

Kryvyi Rih is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown and has been repeatedly attacked by Russia missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion. A Russian missile attack on Wednesday had killed one person and damaged an infrastructure facility, high-rise apartment blocks and administrative buildings.

Lysak also reported that as a result of the drone attack in the areas around Synelnykove and Pavlohrad, infrastructure was damaged. There were no deaths or injuries. There are water supply disruptions in Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, Ternivka, Shakhtarske. Specialists are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible, he said.

The Russian army also shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivske with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launcher missiles and UAVs. No people were injured in those attacks.