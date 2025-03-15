As a result of a missile strike by the Russian army on Kryvyi Rih on Friday night, 14 people were injured, including 2 children, according to Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk, Serhiy Lysak.

“A one-story building of an entertainment facility was destroyed due to a missile attack in the city. Infrastructure was damaged, more than a dozen apartment buildings and 10 private houses, 2 educational and sports facilities. Shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, a coffee shop, and cars were damaged. 14 people were injured, including two children,” he noted.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kryvyi Rih is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown and has been repeatedly attacked by Russia missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion. A Russian missile attack on Wednesday had killed one person and damaged an infrastructure facility, high-rise apartment blocks and administrative buildings.

Advertisement

Lysak also reported that as a result of the drone attack in the areas around Synelnykove and Pavlohrad, infrastructure was damaged. There were no deaths or injuries. There are water supply disruptions in Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, Ternivka, Shakhtarske. Specialists are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible, he said.

The Russian army also shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivske with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launcher missiles and UAVs. No people were injured in those attacks.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on War in Ukraine
Putin ‘Sabotaging Diplomacy,’ Zelensky Says War in Ukraine
Putin ‘Sabotaging Diplomacy,’ Zelensky Says
By AFP
3h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025
By ISW
4h ago
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US War in Ukraine
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US
By Kateryna Mykhailova
17h ago
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Read Next
Starmer to Host Coalition Call, Says Putin ‘Not Serious About Peace’ Top News
Starmer to Host Coalition Call, Says Putin ‘Not Serious About Peace’
By AFP
31m ago
Ukraine’s Military Production Surges Sixfold War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Military Production Surges Sixfold
By TVP World
50m ago
Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
1h ago
Updated - Russia Says Downed 126 Ukrainian Drones, Ukraine - 130 Russian ones. Russia
Updated - Russia Says Downed 126 Ukrainian Drones, Ukraine - 130 Russian ones.
By AFP
1h ago
« Previous Putin ‘Sabotaging Diplomacy,’ Zelensky Says
Next » Odesa Region Creates New Diplomatic Club