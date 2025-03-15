On March 13, Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Administration of Odesa, inaugurated the “Diplomatic Club” of the Region.

The inaugural meeting was organized to improve dialogue, share experience, and develop international projects, opening new opportunities for business and cultural cooperation in the region. The event took place at the Union Palace, one of the port city’s most elegant venues for cultural events.

Governor Kiper explained to the foreign diplomats and honorary consuls the new platform, aimed to establish an open dialogue in the field of international cooperation: “I am sure that this will strengthen the positions of the Odesa region at the global level.”

With the Diplomatic Club, the Odesa region plans to hold international round tables, educational and cultural events, international sports competitions, develop opportunities for student internships abroad.

“I hope that through our joint work we will be able to attract investments, expand international partnerships and create conditions for the economic development of the Odesa region,” said Kiper.

Ukrainian Activist Demyan Hanul Shot Dead in Center of Odesa
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Activist Demyan Hanul Shot Dead in Center of Odesa

The 31-year-old Hanul was a well-known and controversial figure in the port city.

The diplomatic network represents a valuable asset for the Black Sea city and the region: a total of 28 consulates (9 general and 19 honorary ones), plus 2 European advisory missions and 5 foreign cultural centers. Before this regional initiative the Diplomatic Club used to have regular meetings and activities, such as the Diplomatic Christmas Market for charity purposes, but without having a legal entity, even though a Ukrainian diplomat was regularly appointed by Kyiv as a supervisor. Most of these diplomatic representatives have remained in the city since the Russia’s full-scale invasion and continue playing their institutional role.

With this event the Odesa region is demonstrating its ambition to prepare this part of Ukraine for future foreign investments and partnerships, notwithstanding the ongoing war.

Ugo Poletti
