The US President, Donald Trump, has reappointed retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine.

Kellogg “will deal directly with President Zelensky and Ukrainian leadership,” Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday, March 15, adding, “He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kellogg, a former acting national security advisor in Trump’s first term, previously served as a special envoy for both Ukraine and Russia. However, he was excluded from recent Saudi-led peace talks.

NBC News reported that a senior Russian official claimed that President Vladimir Putin saw Kellogg as too pro-Ukraine.

“Too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person,” the anonymous official was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Adding another layer of complexity, Kellogg’s daughter, Meaghan Mobbs, heads a charity that provides support for Ukraine.

Relations between Trump and Zelensky took a sharp turn for the worse last month when the US president called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and questioned whether he truly wanted peace. 

Despite this, Kellogg met Zelensky in Kyiv, later praising him as Ukraine’s “embattled and courageous leader” and describing their talks as “extensive and positive.”

Then, following the Oval Office angry clash between Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28 and the military aid suspension that followed it, Kellogg argued that this move was meant as a wake-up call, likening it to “hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose.”

Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms

A map released by the Ukrainian military on March 16 confirmed that Sudzha is no longer under Kyiv’s control.

“Very candidly, they brought it on themselves -- the Ukrainians,” Kellogg said at the Council on Foreign Relations on March 6.

“I think the best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose,” he said.

“You got their attention, and it’s very significant, obviously, because of the support that we give,” he said.

Advertisement

He insisted the pause should be temporary but noted that Trump alone would decide when aid would resume.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on Trump
Trump freezes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, T, Radio Free Asia US
Trump freezes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, T, Radio Free Asia
By AFP
11h ago
Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
1d ago
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US War in Ukraine
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US
By Kateryna Mykhailova
1d ago
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Read Next
Trump, Putin to Рave ‘Discussion’ on Ukraine This Week: US Envoy Putin
Trump, Putin to Рave ‘Discussion’ on Ukraine This Week: US Envoy
By AFP
2h ago
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency Trump
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms Zelensky
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows US
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
« Previous Over 100,000 Gather in Belgrade to Protest Against Serbian Govt
Next » World Briefing: March 16, 2025