More than 100,000 anti-corruption protesters descended on Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Saturday in one of the largest rallies in decades.
Protesters, riot police, and supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić faced off in the center of the city following a night of sporadic clashes.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Police deployed hundreds of officers in full riot gear in and around Pionirski Park, where supporters of Vučić have camped this week inside a ring of parked tractors.
Across the street, hundreds of veterans from elite military brigades in maroon berets and bikers who pledge allegiance to the students lined up along the route where protesters were due to march from 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) in front of the national parliament to Slavija Square. The bikers paraded slowly, revving their engines.
Students also deployed hundreds of security guards from their own ranks, clad in fluorescent yellow vests, and positioned them between police and protesters.
Big anti-government rally in Belgrade, Serbia https://t.co/Zc7ARK5cJG— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) March 15, 2025
Near-daily student protests began in December following the deaths of 15 people when a roof at a railway station collapsed on November 1 in the northern city of Novi Sad, a disaster opponents blame on corruption under Vučić.
Students, teachers, farmers, and workers have joined the demonstrations in a major challenge to Vučić, a populist who has been in power for 12 years as prime minister or president.
#BREAKING #Serbia JUST IN: Tens of thousands are now on the streets of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) March 15, 2025
This is likely to be the largest protest the city has seen in recent years.https://t.co/JQVti3BgMD pic.twitter.com/z0BN2g1e9R
Last December, students issued a set of demands that include the release of documents related to the railway station disaster, and accountability for those responsible.
Serbian Prime Minister Resigns, After Months of Anti-Corruption Protests
Thousands of marching students, many traveling hundreds of miles on foot or by bike, descended on Serbia’s capital late on Friday ahead of Saturday’s rally.
Tension and sporadic violence continued overnight and into Saturday.
Arrests
In the Zarkovo suburb, a car rammed a column of protesters, injuring three people, and police said they apprehended the driver.
In central Belgrade, a student and a university lecturer were injured in an attack by a group of men early on Saturday, police said.
Three people were also detained after an overnight attack on the tractors stationed around Pionirski Park, they said.
However, the atmosphere among students and other protesters on Saturday was jubilant, almost festive, Reuters reported.
Dozens of residents took propane heaters to the streets, offering protesters hot food. Local grandmothers offered students freshly baked cookies and pies.
In a bid to avert tensions, students said they had moved a stage at the center of the planned protest from a plateau in front of the parliament building to Slavija Square, about one kilometer away.
“We do not want violence, ... we do not want violent raids on (state) institutions,” they said in a statement on Instagram.
On Friday, Vučić said he had asked police to show restraint, but to detain troublemakers.
Authorities expect anywhere between 60,000 and 80,000 protesters to rally in the capital, Vučić said. Organizers say they expect many more.
Prosecutors have charged 13 people over the Novi Sad disaster, and the government has announced an anti-corruption campaign. Prime Minister Miloš Vučević and two ministers have also resigned.
See the original here.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter