More than 100,000 anti-corruption protesters descended on Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Saturday in one of the largest rallies in decades. Protesters, riot police, and supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić faced off in the center of the city following a night of sporadic clashes. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Police deployed hundreds of officers in full riot gear in and around Pionirski Park, where supporters of Vučić have camped this week inside a ring of parked tractors. Across the street, hundreds of veterans from elite military brigades in maroon berets and bikers who pledge allegiance to the students lined up along the route where protesters were due to march from 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) in front of the national parliament to Slavija Square. The bikers paraded slowly, revving their engines. Advertisement Students also deployed hundreds of security guards from their own ranks, clad in fluorescent yellow vests, and positioned them between police and protesters.

Near-daily student protests began in December following the deaths of 15 people when a roof at a railway station collapsed on November 1 in the northern city of Novi Sad, a disaster opponents blame on corruption under Vučić. Students, teachers, farmers, and workers have joined the demonstrations in a major challenge to Vučić, a populist who has been in power for 12 years as prime minister or president.

