Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský will push for a European response to U.S. funding cuts for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) at Monday’s European Union foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, warning that the decision threatens democracy in authoritarian states.

Lipavský called for a broader political discussion on the broadcaster’s future, emphasizing its historical and present-day role in providing independent news to countries under authoritarian rule.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“From Belarus to Iran, from Russia to Afghanistan, RFE and Voice of America are among the few free sources for people living without freedom,” he posted on social media on Saturday.

The U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, froze funding for several state-backed media outlets over the weekend, putting journalists on leave at RFE/RL and Voice of America.

Advertisement

The White House framed the move as a cost-cutting measure and a crackdown on “radical propaganda.”

The decision has sparked concern in Prague, where RFE/RL has been headquartered since 1994. Lipavský called the cuts “a loss for everyone who believes in democracy” and suggested that Europe explore “how to at least partially maintain” the broadcaster’s operations.

RFE/RL President Stephen Capus warned that the funding halt was “a gift to America’s enemies.” Press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders condemned the move as a betrayal of the U.S. commitment to independent journalism.

Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’
Other Topics of Interest

Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’

The British PM told some 26 fellow leaders in a group call he hosted that they should accelerate identifying ways to strengthen Ukraine, protect any ceasefire and keep up the pressure on Moscow.

Meanwhile, Trump allies, including senior U.S. Agency for Global Media adviser Kari Lake, defended the cuts, arguing the agency was wasting taxpayer dollars, with projected savings of $700 million by 2026.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a key figure in Trump’s administration, dismissed RFE/RL as “radical left crazy people talking to themselves” in a post on X, the platform he owns.

Lipavský’s push for EU involvement was echoed by Czech MEP Danuše Nerudová, who said she would raise the issue in the European Parliament.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
POPULAR
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
FACT-CHECK: Trump’s $350B Ukraine Aid Claim – True or False?
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 19
Slovaks Raise €5 Million to Buy Ammo for Ukrainians
By Olena Hrazhdan
Mar. 11
More on Czechia
Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield &amp; Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy Ukraine
OPINION: Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield & Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 8
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM Ukraine
Czech Drive Ensured 500,000 Shells for Ukraine in 2024: PM
By AFP
Feb. 25
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
Feb. 19
Future of Czech’s Ukrainian Ammo Initiative Depends on Prague Elections Denmark
Future of Czech’s Ukrainian Ammo Initiative Depends on Prague Elections
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 3
Read Next
Ukraine to Get €3.5B From EU to Stabilize Economy, Rebuild, Modernize Ukraine
Ukraine to Get €3.5B From EU to Stabilize Economy, Rebuild, Modernize
By Olena Hrazhdan
9m ago
Ukrainian FM Sybiha Names 3 Red Lines for Ukraine Ukraine
Ukrainian FM Sybiha Names 3 Red Lines for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’ Zelensky
Tough-Speaking Starmer Confirms Ukraine Ceasefire Planning Enters ‘Operational Phase’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Macron Rules Out Mandatory Military Service, but Considers Ways to ‘Mobilize Civilians’ NATO
Macron Rules Out Mandatory Military Service, but Considers Ways to ‘Mobilize Civilians’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
« Previous ‘No Ukrainian Troops Encircled’: Umerov Dismisses Russian Claims on Kursk
Next » US Quietly Drops Out of Ukraine War Crimes Probe, Easing Pressure on Putin