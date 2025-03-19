The German and French leaders vowed on Tuesday to keep providing military aid to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “complete cessation” of Western military support.

“We both agree that Ukraine can count on us, that Ukraine can count on Europe and that we will not let (Kyiv) down,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He spoke alongside visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, who said: “We will continue to support the Ukrainian army in its war of resistance against Russian aggression.”

Putin made the comments in a highly anticipated phone call with President Donald Trump, telling the US leader that the conflict in Ukraine could only be resolved if the West halts military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

They also agreed to a halt in Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy targets -- but fell far short of securing a full ceasefire.

Scholz said the halt “can be a first step toward a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The next step must be a complete ceasefire -- and as quickly as possible.”

Macron insisted that “the objective must remain the same -- to have a measurable and verifiable ceasefire, fully respected... a solid and lasting peace and the guarantees that go with it”.

“Obviously this is not conceivable without the Ukrainians being at the table,” he added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
OPINION: Did the US Collaborate With Russia for the Recovery of Kursk Oblast?
By Roman Sheremeta
Mar. 15
More on Scholz
Germany’s Scholz to Рost Macron for Ukraine Talks War in Ukraine
Germany’s Scholz to Рost Macron for Ukraine Talks
By AFP
Mar. 14
Conservatives Win German Vote as Far-right Makes Record Gains Germany
Conservatives Win German Vote as Far-right Makes Record Gains
By AFP
Feb. 23
Germany’s Scholz, Merz Dismiss Ukraine Peacekeeping Debate War in Ukraine
Germany’s Scholz, Merz Dismiss Ukraine Peacekeeping Debate
By AFP
Feb. 21
Europe Braces for a ‘New’ Germany Germany
Europe Braces for a ‘New’ Germany
By Euractiv
Feb. 21
Read Next
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes?
By Alisa Orlova
1h ago
Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call War in Ukraine
Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Radio Liberty Sues to Block Grant Termination US
Radio Liberty Sues to Block Grant Termination
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
“Too Early” to Agree on EU-Proposed $40B Military Aid, Italy, Spain Say Europe
“Too Early” to Agree on EU-Proposed $40B Military Aid, Italy, Spain Say
By Kateryna Mykhailova
2h ago
« Previous Putin Allows US Hedge Fund to Purchase Russian Securities
Next » Zelensky Warns: Russia Massing Troops for Multi-Front Offensive in Coming Months