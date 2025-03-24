German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to participate in the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Paris on Thursday, where concrete decisions may be reached.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed this at a briefing, announcing that the chancellor will attend the summit of Ukraine’s supporters.

Hebestreit said that the German delegation would continue close cooperation with European partners and allies on supporting Ukraine, potential peace negotiations, and broader European security issues. He stressed that the Paris meeting is expected to focus on specific agreements that participants will aim to finalize.

Discussions will also cover the recent negotiations in Saudi Arabia involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

The spokesperson noted that this gathering is part of an ongoing series of discussions on Ukraine’s future, with previous meetings held in Paris, London, and Brussels.

He suggested that the participant list would likely remain similar but mentioned uncertainty over the Turkish foreign minister’s attendance due to domestic political developments.

Canadian leadership is also expected to be represented, with Berlin anticipating the presence of Justin Trudeau, who is no longer the country’s prime minister.

Hebestreit said that Scholz would remain chancellor until Germany forms a new government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced his visit to France later this week.

OPINION: Putin's Negotiation Strategy May be Predictable, But He is Playing it Well
OPINION: Putin's Negotiation Strategy May be Predictable, But He is Playing it Well

If Donald Trump genuinely believed that he could persuade Vladimir Putin to sign up to a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, he is learning the hard way this may not be the case.

