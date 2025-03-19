Russia is moving troops to Ukraine’s border in the Sumy region and preparing a new offensive on multiple fronts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Addressing the situation near Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky during an online press conference stated that Ukrainian forces remain steadfast in their positions.

“The Ukrainian military is there and will stay as long as we need this operation. We see that Putin is talking about the alleged encirclement of our forces, but our soldiers are holding their ground, proving this is not true,” the president said.

“These are our strategic steps, and we will do everything to prevent his attempts to seize new territories,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky highlighted the growing concentration of Russian troops near the border and warned of potential new attacks on the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“We see a buildup of forces in Kursk. They aim to strike Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia – this is clear. But we will not let them advance easily,” he said.

According to Zelensky, Putin seeks to apply maximum pressure on Ukraine before attempting to dictate terms from a position of strength.

“When will this happen? He will try to do all this in the coming months. He will want to advance and seize as much territory as possible,” the president told reporters.

Zelensky also spoke about potential peace negotiations, stressing the need for clear details from the US and its role in the process.

“If President Trump can press for details and ensure that attacks on energy infrastructure and the Black Sea stop, that will be the first step. Whatever happens, we will support measures that reduce attacks on civilian and military infrastructure,” he said.

However, he expressed doubts that Russia was even ready to take the first step toward ending the war. He warned that if Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy sector, “we will not remain silent – we will respond.”

Although, according to Zelensky, Ukraine has always adhered to the principle of not targeting energy infrastructure.

According to him, Putin is making demands on US President Donald Trump to weaken Ukraine. In particular, Putin is raising the sensitive issue of mobilization because he wants to reduce the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

He added that the Kremlin is also pushing for the cessation of not only US military aid but also any other country’s military aid, seeking to weaken Ukraine as much as possible.

Despite these efforts, Zelensky is confident that Ukraine’s partners will continue providing support.

“We are not a salad or a compote to be on Putin’s menu, despite his appetites,” President Zelensky said.