Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Thursday for talks with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the Norwegian government said.

Zelensky’s visit comes as some 30 military chiefs from countries keen to protect an eventual Russia-Ukraine ceasefire prepared for talks in Britain on a possible peacekeeping force.

“I look forward to constructive discussions on how Norway can best provide assistance to Ukraine in both the short term and the long term,” Store said in a statement.

Zelensky had visited neighboring Finland on Wednesday.

Norway recently announced it would more than double its military and civilian aid to Ukraine this year to 85 billion kroner ($8 billion).

EU leaders were also set to discuss the three-year war at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, as well as the bloc’s defense capabilities as it grapples with an aggressive Russia.

Following a call Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said that Kyiv was “ready” to pause attacks on Russia’s energy network and infrastructure, a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.