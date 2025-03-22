Russia on Saturday said it had intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones overnight in attacks on several regions that injured six people.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The 47 drones were “destroyed or intercepted” over the regions of Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan among others, the defence ministry said.

In Rostov a drone attack damaged several apartments, wounding two, the region’s governor Yuri Sliusar said.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said in Gorlovka, part of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, a fire truck was struck by a drone and four employees were injured.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 17
Mystery Ukrainian UAV Gets Everyone Guessing
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 18
More on Drones
Russia Bombards Odesa During Czech President’s Visit Drones
Russia Bombards Odesa During Czech President’s Visit
By Kyiv Post
21h ago
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack Russia
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
Key Russian Gas Hub Supplying Europe Ablaze as Kyiv and Moscow Trade Blame Energy
Key Russian Gas Hub Supplying Europe Ablaze as Kyiv and Moscow Trade Blame
By Alisa Orlova
1d ago
Russian Drone Attack on Odesa Leaves 3 Injured, Sparks Fires and Power Outages Drones
Russian Drone Attack on Odesa Leaves 3 Injured, Sparks Fires and Power Outages
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2 in-depth Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2
By Katie Livingstone
47m ago
Russia Hopes For ‘Progress’ at Saudi Talks: Negotiator War in Ukraine
Russia Hopes For ‘Progress’ at Saudi Talks: Negotiator
By AFP
1h ago
Opinion Polls: US Voter Support for Ukraine Is Solid, for White House Foreign Policy – Not So Much Ukraine
Opinion Polls: US Voter Support for Ukraine Is Solid, for White House Foreign Policy – Not So Much
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Come Back Alive Says ‘Dronefall’ Project Downed Russian Drones Worth $65M Ukraine
Come Back Alive Says ‘Dronefall’ Project Downed Russian Drones Worth $65M
By Olena Hrazhdan
6h ago
« Previous Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Kills 3, Injures 13
Next » ‘He’s Not a Bad Person’ – Steve Witkoff’s Fulsome Assessment of Meeting Putin