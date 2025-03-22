Russia on Saturday said it had intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones overnight in attacks on several regions that injured six people.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

The 47 drones were “destroyed or intercepted” over the regions of Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan among others, the defence ministry said.

In Rostov a drone attack damaged several apartments, wounding two, the region’s governor Yuri Sliusar said.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said in Gorlovka, part of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, a fire truck was struck by a drone and four employees were injured.