Russia fired 179 drones at Ukraine in its latest overnight barrage, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, an entire family, including a teenaged girl, was killed when a drone crashed into their house late Friday.

“The bodies of the daughter and father were pulled out from the rubble. The doctors fought for the mother’s life for more than 10 hours, but unfortunately, they failed to save her,” Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

On March 21, the Russian army launched a strike on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and 13 others were injured.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service (SES), both private houses and apartment buildings were damaged. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified.

Two people are in critical condition. Fedorov reported that one of the women killed in the attack was just 17 years old.

Updated information indicates that nine wounded individuals have sought medical assistance so far, including a nine-month-old infant. One of the injured women remains in extremely serious condition.

A man was rescued from under the rubble; emergency workers cleared his airways and handed him over to medics. Later, a lifeless body was recovered from the debris.

“Russia has once again violated the ceasefire and killed a 14-year-old child in Zaporizhzhia with a Shahed,” President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said, referring to the Iranian-style exploding drones that Moscow has deployed throughout the war.