US and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening as part of Washington’s efforts to end the three-year war between Kyiv and Moscow, a member of the Ukrainian delegation told AFP.

“The meeting with the Americans is planned to take place tonight” in Riyadh, a Ukrainian source told reporters, including AFP.

