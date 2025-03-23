US President Donald Trump has said he is the only one who can stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Clay Travis, the founder of the Outkick sports outlet, Trump, who claims to have a close relationship with Putin, was asked about the ongoing war in Ukraine and his ability to influence the situation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“So, I know him very well,” Trump said. “It’s amazing that we didn’t get into any major skirmishes because of the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hoax.”

When Travis pointed out that Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency, Trump replied, “He didn’t invade anything when I was president,” before mentioning Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea, which took place under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, respectively.

Advertisement

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that’s going to stop (Putin), except me, and I think I’m going to be able to stop him,” Trump added.

He also addressed the human cost of the war, saying, “We’ve had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed. They’re losing 2,500 young kids a week, and they’re Russian and they’re Ukrainian.”

A Bloomberg report reveals that the White House is aiming to broker a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine by Easter, April 20.

While the US remains hopeful of achieving a broad ceasefire in the ongoing war, sources say the timeline may shift due to the differing positions of the involved parties.

‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless
Other Topics of Interest

‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless

Starmer expressed his views on Europe’s security amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the importance of NATO unity and Britain’s role in ensuring peace.

On March 21, Trump stated that “a full ceasefire will be achieved pretty soon.” While media reports previously suggested that April 20 was the target date for a ceasefire, no official announcement has confirmed this.

Notably, in an interview with Tucker Carlson for his YouTube show, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, expressed admiration for Putin following their meetings in Moscow.

Reflecting on his two meetings with the Russian leader on Feb. 11 and March 13, Witkoff said, “I liked him. I think he was honest with me.”

Advertisement

He described the meetings as the first steps toward establishing a “good, healthy conversation” between the two countries, noting, “President Putin, to his credit, has sent every signal to President Trump that this is the path he wants to take.”

Witkoff further described Putin as “not a bad person” and acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, “It’s a complicated situation, this war, and all the components that led to it. You know, it’s never just one person who’s right.”

Witkoff also revealed that after the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump, Putin went to church and prayed for him, adding, “Not because he could be the president of the United States, but because they had a friendship, and he prayed for his friend.”

Witkoff shared that Trump was “clearly touched” by this.

When asked by Carlson about European concerns that a Russian victory in Ukraine might lead Putin to “march on Europe,” Witkoff confidently replied, “100% no.”

He added that he did not believe Moscow intended to “absorb” all of Ukraine, stating, “The Russians have what they want: They got back these five regions. They have Crimea. They got what they wanted. So what else do they want?”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
More on Trump
The Erosion of Justice – How US Policy Shifts Are Undermining Global Accountability Ukraine
OPINION: The Erosion of Justice – How US Policy Shifts Are Undermining Global Accountability
By Dr. Mohammad Zahoor
7h ago
Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large US
Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Fake Thaw: Kremlin Warms to Trump but Still Rejects Peace Talks Trump
Fake Thaw: Kremlin Warms to Trump but Still Rejects Peace Talks
By OpenMinds
1d ago
Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2 in-depth Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Read Next
Destruction: The Dark Secrets of Putin’s Psyche Putin
Destruction: The Dark Secrets of Putin’s Psyche
By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
Kremlin Expects ‘Difficult” US-Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations’ in Saudi Arabia War in Ukraine
Kremlin Expects ‘Difficult” US-Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations’ in Saudi Arabia
By AFP
5h ago
‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless Putin
‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
US, Ukraine Delegations to Meet Sunday in Riyadh BREAKING Ukraine
US, Ukraine Delegations to Meet Sunday in Riyadh
By AFP
6h ago
« Previous World Briefing: March 23, 2025
Next » US, Ukraine Delegations to Meet Sunday in Riyadh