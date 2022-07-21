Lawmaker and key figure in Iuliia Tymoshenko’s “Fatherland” political party, Serhii Vlasenko, announced on his Facebook page on July 21 that the notorious oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, and controversial politicians, pro-Russian Vadim Rabynovych, and Ihor Korban are included in a list of 10 people who have been deprived of their Ukrainian citizenship by presidential decree.

He attaches a copy of the relevant decree, No. 502/2022 dated July 18.

At the time of writing, this decree was missing on the official presidential website and therefore confirmation is awaited. The 24kanal TV channel said tonight that an andviser to the Head of the President’s Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, has told it that the report is genuine.

Potentially, this is another major development in a week in which Zelensky has dismissed the General Procurator. the Head of the State Security Service (SBU) along with numerous SBU regional officials, and seen the long-delayed appointment of a Director of the Special Anti-Corruption Procurator’s Office (SAP).

Bohdan Nahaylo
Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, is a British-Ukrainian journalist and veteran Ukraine watcher based in Kyiv, Ukraine. He was formerly a senior United Nations official and policy adviser, and director of Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service.
