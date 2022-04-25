Two locations in the western Russian city of Bryansk where oil is stored were seen ablaze overnight on April 25, according to numerous open-source intelligence reports on social media platforms.

A Russian military is also based near the Western Russian city located about 100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. The city is a key transit point for Russian military armor on the way to Ukraine. Oil is also crucial for the country’s war effort.

Numerous videos showed an oil depot alight as well as a refinery belonging to Russian state-owned Rosneft, the online reports said while providing geolocation coordinates.

OSINTdefender on Twitter said the oil depot is named “druzhba” (friendship). It is unclear if the oil there is attached to the eponymous pipeline that pumps hydrocarbons further west.