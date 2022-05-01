Videos showing plumes of smoke and a series of explosions were disseminated on social media at a suspected weapons depot site in a village 15-20 kilometers from the Russian city of Belgorod.

Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, is located less than 80 kilometers from Belgorod.

Russian media said the explosions occurred on May 1 in the area in Streletskoe and Tomarovka villages of the region.

Local media outlet Moe Belgorod (My Belgorod) reported that a resident was injured in the area and that a “Russian Defense Ministry site was damaged,” while citing regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Partial destruction of a railway bridge near Kursk, a region which also borders Ukraine, was reported the same day by the regional Governor Roman Starovoit on his Telegram channel.