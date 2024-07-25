Kyiv is prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives but only when Moscow shows itself willing to hold talks "in good faith", Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in China Wednesday, according to his ministry.

China has sought to paint itself as a mediator in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sending envoy Li Hui to Europe on multiple rounds of "shuttle diplomacy."

"Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war, but Kuleba said Wednesday that an end to the fighting would benefit China.

"I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China's strategic interests, and China's role as a global force for peace is important," he was cited as saying at his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou.

Kuleba also said that Russia's invasion "hinders international stability, the development of good neighbourly relations, and in particular the development of trade between China and Europe."

After the talks, Kuleba said he reiterated to Beijing that there could be "no agreements" without Kyiv taking part, and that any peace deal would have to respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

Commenting on the talks in his regular evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said China had sent a "clear signal" it supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"I expect a detailed report from the Minister (Kuleba) after his return to Ukraine," he added.

Beijing has rebuffed claims it is supporting Russia's war effort, insisting last week that its position was "open and above board" and accusing the West of fuelling the conflict through arms shipments to Kyiv.