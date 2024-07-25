An Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region of Russia during a planned flight on Thursday, July 25, as reported by the region's governor, Vladyslav Shapsha, and the Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the helicopter crashed in a forested area near the village of Klenki. The preliminary cause of the accident is believed to be a technical malfunction.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to TASS, the helicopter was performing a scheduled flight when the incident occurred. The crew did not survive, as the Mi-28 is not equipped with a crew ejection system, unlike the Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter.

No destruction was reported on the ground. However, a commission from the Russian Air and Space Forces is currently investigating the scene of the accident.

Advertisement

Air crashes have become more frequent in Russia, often attributed to Western sanctions that prohibit the supply of components to the country.

On July 22, a Robinson helicopter crashed in the Russian Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It is believed that employees of the Russian Federal Security Service may have been on board.

On July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft crashed in a forested area near the village of Apraksino, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The aircraft, which entered service in 2014, had no passengers but its three-man crew were killed. The cause of the crash is not immediately known, though some Russian media reports indicated possible engine failure, potentially due to a bird strike, fuel issue, or local repair failure.

Deadly Shooting After an Argument Between Ukrainian Troopers in Kharkiv Region
Other Topics of Interest

Deadly Shooting After an Argument Between Ukrainian Troopers in Kharkiv Region

A falling out between the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wednesday turned bloody when they used their issue weapons to fire on each other.

On June 21, a Robinson R-66 helicopter also crashed in the Amur region of Russia, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and three passengers.

Additionally, in June, a Russian Su-34 bomber crashed in North Ossetia, killing its crew.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Moscow Residents Offered $22,000 Military Sign-up Bonus UK
Moscow Residents Offered $22,000 Military Sign-up Bonus
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russian UAVs Again Enter NATO Airspace During Drone Attack on Ukraine War in Ukraine
Russian UAVs Again Enter NATO Airspace During Drone Attack on Ukraine
By Julia Struck
2h ago
Deadly Shooting After an Argument Between Ukrainian Troopers in Kharkiv Region Kharkiv
Deadly Shooting After an Argument Between Ukrainian Troopers in Kharkiv Region
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
NATO Finds Gaping Holes in Europe’s Defences Europe
NATO Finds Gaping Holes in Europe’s Defences
By Euractiv
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous NATO Finds Gaping Holes in Europe’s Defences
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: July 25, 2024