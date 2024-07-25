An Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Kaluga region of Russia during a planned flight on Thursday, July 25, as reported by the region's governor, Vladyslav Shapsha, and the Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the helicopter crashed in a forested area near the village of Klenki. The preliminary cause of the accident is believed to be a technical malfunction.

According to TASS, the helicopter was performing a scheduled flight when the incident occurred. The crew did not survive, as the Mi-28 is not equipped with a crew ejection system, unlike the Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter.

No destruction was reported on the ground. However, a commission from the Russian Air and Space Forces is currently investigating the scene of the accident.

Air crashes have become more frequent in Russia, often attributed to Western sanctions that prohibit the supply of components to the country.

On July 22, a Robinson helicopter crashed in the Russian Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It is believed that employees of the Russian Federal Security Service may have been on board.

On July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft crashed in a forested area near the village of Apraksino, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The aircraft, which entered service in 2014, had no passengers but its three-man crew were killed. The cause of the crash is not immediately known, though some Russian media reports indicated possible engine failure, potentially due to a bird strike, fuel issue, or local repair failure.

On June 21, a Robinson R-66 helicopter also crashed in the Amur region of Russia, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and three passengers.

Additionally, in June, a Russian Su-34 bomber crashed in North Ossetia, killing its crew.