The Swiss-based world basketball governing body, FIBA, on May 18 said it has suspended Russia and Belarus from eight upcoming international competitions.

FIBA’s executive committee ruled that both of the war-mongering countries are banned from participating in the World Cup 2023 qualifying matches, under-17 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 and Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

In addition, the national basketball teams of Russia and Belarus are banned from hosting any competitions “until further notice,” FIBA said in a news release.

Both countries were also withdrawn from five three-on-three national team competitions.

On March 1, FIBA said in a statement that it “condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail” in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The statement added that the basketball governing body “expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims.”

Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country since 2014. Kremlin tyrant Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Some 1.2 million Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to Russia, Kyiv officials say. An additional 6 million have fled abroad, United Nations’ data show.

Belarus allows Russia to use its territory from which to launch air and missile strikes on Ukraine, and according to international law, is considered a party to the war and an aggressor state.