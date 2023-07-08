Latest
War in Ukraine
Jul. 8, 2023
Shortly after it launche its full-scale invasion, Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and turned it into a military base, from which it now threatens a fresh man-made catastrophe.
Ukraine
Jul. 8, 2023
100 works by a Ukrainian folk-art painter are from the private collection of the famous Kyiv art critic, Eduard Dymshyts.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
If the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is blown up, the official advice to Kyiv residents is not to panic and wait for instructions. Kyiv embassies and NGOs don’t seem worried.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 29, 2023
Ukraine’s spymaster believes Russia has finished preparations to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear plant – and all that awaits is the order to go ahead based on the military situation.
Ukraine
Jun. 22, 2023
The safety and security at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is extremely fragile and an explosion there would be far worse than the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.
Ukraine
Apr. 26, 2023
Today, April 26, is the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster, as we remember that nuclear catastrophe, we consider how Russia’s full-scale invasion raises concerns it could happen again.