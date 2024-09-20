Norway has detected elevated radiation levels near its Arctic border with Russia, which has likely been caused by a forest fire raging near the Chornobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The announcement came on Wednesday after “very low” levels of radioactive cesium were recorded at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell in Norway, the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said in a statement.

Chornobyl was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident after an explosion in the plant’s number 4 reactor on April 26, 1986 led to a devastating release of radioactive material into the atmosphere.

The current elevated levels of radioactive material are not high enough to pose a risk to people or the environment.

“DSA always finds cesium at all air filter stations in Norway, and this often comes from stirred-up dust from old fallout from the Chornobyl accident,” Norwegian officials said, as reported by Reuters.

“This time it is most likely that the forest fire around Chornobyl is to blame.”

The increase in radioactive activity was also picked up by Finland, which reported elevated levels of cesium at all eight of its collection stations.

“The detected amounts are very small,” Finnish authorities said.

Russian officials have not commented on the increased radiation levels.

Kyiv wakes up to the worst air quality in the world

Kyiv woke up to the worst air quality levels in the world on Friday because of other recent forest fires erupting outside the capital.

A thick and visible smog hung over the golden-domed city and the air carried a rancid smell of blazing fires.

Hundreds of firefighters and emergency workers from Ukraine's State Emergencies Service (DSNS) have been deployed to control the blazes in the north and around Kyiv over the last two weeks.

The Kyiv City Administration issued safety recommendations to residents, including: