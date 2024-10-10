The original STALKER gaming trilogy is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 31, the Ukrainian studio behind the franchise said.

The STALKER: Legends of the Zone compilation, consisting of the games Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat, is set in a fictional alternative reality version of the Chornobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine.

The franchise consists of a series of first-person shooter (FPS) games with survival horror and role-playing game (RPG) elements, developed by the Ukrainian game studio GSC Game World and was initially released in the 2000s.

The Nintendo Switch port is set to be released ahead of the original planned release in November.

“Adapted shooting system with gyro aiming, touch interface and controls, refined visuals, full handheld and TV mode support. We want to ensure that Nintendo Switch™ enjoyers get the best possible experience on their first venture into the Zone,” reads the studio’s press release.

The trilogy collection will be sold digitally for $39.99, €39.99 or £32.99, depending on the region.

The latest entry in the franchise, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is available for pre-order with the official release slated for Nov. 20 after the original planned release in April 2022 was pushed back by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two months prior.

“I would say that maybe half of our studio is currently working under the constant threat of being killed,” the game’s technical producer Evgeniy Kulik told BBC in a recent interview.