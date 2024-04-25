Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Chornobyl

Chornobyl 38 Years Later – How in 2022 Russian Forces Almost Caused Another Disaster

Valeriy Semenov remained at Chornobyl throughout its occupation, trying to prevent a second disaster there. Here’s his account of how: ‘They Were Looking for Biolabs, But Got Irradiated’

By Kyiv Post
POPULAR
French Expert’s Claims Ukraine’s F-16s and Pilots Won’t be ‘Up to the Job’ Disproved
1
ANALYSIS: French Expert’s Claims Ukraine’s F-16s and Pilots Won’t be ‘Up to the Job’ Disproved
French aviation “expert” Cyril de Lattre told RIA Novosti the limitations of F-16s destined for Ukraine and the shortcomings of its pilots could be compensated for by foreign pilots, in his opinion.
By Steve Brown
2
‘May All You Americans Burn!’ – Furious Russians React to US Aid to Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
3
50 Drones Reportedly Attack 8 Regions of Russia, Sparking Fires and Explosions at Substations
By Julia Struck

April 26 marks the 38th anniversary of one of the largest man-made disasters in human history.

The 1986 explosion of Reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – which stands less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine – turned the 30 kilometers (19 miles) circling the power plant into an “Exclusion Zone” – a place deemed unsafe for humans to live.

But people can work in the exclusion zone if they avoid certain areas and take the proper precautions.

The station has continued operating since the 1986 disaster, and today employs some 2,400 people.

Almost immediately following the disaster, Soviet liquidators exposed themselves to- and many died from- doing the work necessary to prevent dangerous levels of radiation from spreading much farther beyond the exposed reactor, which continued burning for ten days after the explosion.

A concrete “sarcophagus” – a protective shell around the disaster site – was built, and then, after its deterioration from radiation, was covered over with another, $2.1 billion shell, in May 2021.

Reactors No. 1, 2, and 3 were gradually being decommissioned.

Scientific studies and tourist visits were permitted around the station and in parts of the exclusion zone.

However, on Feb. 24, 2022, Chornboyl was again in danger.

That evening, Russian forces without the faintest idea about how to run a nuclear power plant, would seize control.

And Chornobyl was, again, the site site of heroism.  

Many of its personnel chose to remain at their stations, fully aware that the Russian soldiers were approaching. They chose to risk their lives to ensure the nuclear power plant’s safe continuing operation.

The Russians – which occupied the station until March 31 – detained the power plant’s guards, terrorized its staff, and looted the station, putting it, again – on the brink of disaster.

Valeriy Semenov, the shift head of the nuclear power plant’s security service during the occupation and currently a soldier of the 72nd brigade in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, recounts his harrowing experience in an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post.

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
TPJ
TPJ Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The USSR, not Ukraine, was responsible for the 1986 Chornobyl explosion. Since then Ukrainians have been sturdy, reliable stewards of the Exclusion Zone, so much that the facility still operates safely and even allows tourist visits.

Fast forward to 2022, when irresponsible Muscovites again initiated a new disaster at the same site. Troop and vehicle movements, trench-digging, and disruption of technicians and safety measures combined to make a new, albeit lesser, nuclear disaster. Digging trenches is especially destructive, stirring up contaminated soil and putting carcinogens into the atmosphere to spread around the globe.

The Muscovites' defeat and retreat from Chornobyl makes the world a safer place. Deep gratitude and respect to Dr. Semenov, his colleagues, and all Ukrainians working for freedom and against nuclear catastrophe. They are hero/ines of the nation, and of humanity.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RUSSIANS ARE SHAMELESS IDIOTS WHEN IT COMES TO NUCLEAR POWER
RUSSIANS ARE SHAMELESS IDIOTS WHEN IT COMES TO NUCLEAR POWER Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I was working on the construction of nuclear power plants on the East Coast when Chernobyl, our spelling, occurred. I remember being at the Douglasville Hotel and Bar just off US422. We were watching the news and Sweden was reporting a high level of radiation in the atmosphere. Our nuclear engineers had a field day during their Friday lunch lectures explaining just how stupid the Russians truly were. Nothing has changed since.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
Thermal Power Plant Hit By Missile Terror: Exclusive Footage From Kyiv Post EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Thermal Power Plant Hit By Missile Terror: Exclusive Footage From Kyiv Post
By Sergii Kostezh
15 hours ago
Ship Moving N. Korean Arms to Russia Spotted in Chinese Port: Reuters War in Ukraine
Ship Moving N. Korean Arms to Russia Spotted in Chinese Port: Reuters
By Kyiv Post
16 hours ago
Ukraine Jails Couple for Helping Russia Strike Hospital War in Ukraine
Ukraine Jails Couple for Helping Russia Strike Hospital
By AFP
16 hours ago
The Syrsky War: Ukraine’s Supreme Commander Is Betting on Drones, Patience and Discipline War in Ukraine
The Syrsky War: Ukraine’s Supreme Commander Is Betting on Drones, Patience and Discipline
By Stefan Korshak
17 hours ago
POPULAR VIDEOS
A Kyiv Post Team Visited the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Base for Two Days of Exclusive Interviews
A Kyiv Post Team Visited the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Base for Two Days of Exclusive Interviews
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 20, 16:08
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26, 16:15
Protecting Soldiers: Frontline Tech Defense Against Drones
Protecting Soldiers: Frontline Tech Defense Against Drones
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 22, 19:54
New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army War in Ukraine
New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army
By Jason Jay Smart
Apr. 5, 18:57
« Previous Protecting Soldiers: Frontline Tech Defense Against Drones