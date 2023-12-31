Reality is often harder to believe than fiction. And 2023 has been a year in which the lives of many Ukrainians have been as dramatic, tragic and heroic as anything you might see in a Hollywood production.

So, while the Ukrainian film industry has continued to produce feature films based on fictional stories, the harsh reality that ordinary people have been facing over the past two years has generated an explosion of raw, admittedly hard-to-watch documentaries.

The sheer quantity of combat footage available on social media is already overwhelming. Some filmmakers have taken up the challenge of presenting these raw images of war in a contextualized form, hoping to give events a meaning that can be transmitted – to educate, if not to entertain.

Others delve into the lives of those caught in the maelstrom of destruction, seeking a way to safety.

20 Days in Mariupol

The film that has generated the most attention abroad is “20 Days in Mariupol,” directed by Mstyslav Chernov. As a reporter for AP press, he and his team spent the first 20 days of the Mariupol siege among the civilian population being bombed. They entered hospitals and recorded the harrowing first days of the war.

“It’s hard to watch, but it must be hard to watch,” Chernov said.

“20 Days in Mariupol” has been shortlisted for Academy Awards in two categories: best documentary and best foreign feature film.