Over the weekend, several US military bases in Europe raised their security alert to the second-highest level due to concerns about a potential terrorist attack or targeting of US personnel or facilities, as reported by CNN, citing two US officials.

According to the officials, the bases, including the US Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany—home to US European Command—elevated their alert status to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) “Charlie” on Sunday.

This status indicates a probable threat of terrorist action against personnel or facilities, based on either an incident or received intelligence, according to US military officials.

The exact intelligence prompting the increased security remains unclear, but European authorities have warned of a potential terror threat, especially with the upcoming Paris Olympics in July and the ongoing European football championships in Germany.

Germany has deployed 580 international police officers alongside German officers to support security efforts. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that they are preparing for various dangers, from Islamist terror to violent criminals and hooligans.

France is currently on high alert for potential terrorist threats at the upcoming Olympics, scheduled to start in less than a month. Since March, France has raised its national security alert to the highest level, as confirmed by the US embassy in France.

A US official based in Europe told CNN that this threat level hasn't been seen in at least a decade, suggesting an “active-reliable threat” has been identified.

Cdr. Dan Day, a spokesperson for US European Command, declined to comment on specific force protection levels.

However, he mentioned that USEUCOM [United States European Command] regularly assesses different factors to ensure the safety of the US military community abroad.