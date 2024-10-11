After her dinner meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday evening, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that her country would host the next “Ukraine Recovery Conference,” which will focus on reconstruction efforts in the war-torn nation.

The conference will occur in Rome on July 10 and 11, 2025. Previous editions of the high-level trade show, which brings together engineering, construction, and a host of other industries needed to rebuild infrastructure, have taken place in Switzerland, the UK and Germany.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky sat down with Meloni on Thursday evening and will continue his 48-hour trip to Western Europe with a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican, followed by a trip to Berlin on Friday. He has already met with the respective heads of government in London and Paris.

Advertisement

Meloni said on Thursday that Rome’s continued support for Kyiv was about “putting Ukraine in the best possible condition to build a negotiating table for peace, a peace... that cannot be a surrender.”

While Meloni is a vocal supporter of Zelensky and Ukraine, Italy to date has not been among the top Western contributors to Ukraine’s defense. According to the Center for European Policy Analysis, Rome has contributed the equivalent of an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in military aid to Kyiv, while France, with a population slightly bigger than Italy’s, has sent $2.7 billion. And, the Council noted, France has still “received criticism for doing too little.”

Other Topics of Interest Why Has Russia Deployed Two of its Kinzhal Carrying Aircraft to Belarus? Military commentators are puzzling over the reasons why Russia has moved two of its MiG-31K fighter aircraft, which carry the Kinzhal high velocity ballistic missile, to Belarus this week.

At the NATO Summit in Washington this summer, Meloni confirmed that Italy would be increasing military support to Kyiv in 2025 by supplying $1.8 billion in weapons.

Her right-leaning government has been sticking close to Washington and NATO talking points that Russia’s 31-month invasion of Ukraine almost certainly will end in negotiations with Moscow, rather than outright victory, but the Italian Prime Minister added that “Ukraine is not alone and we will stand with it for as long as needed.”

Advertisement

Before his Rome meeting on Thursday, Zelensky said a ceasefire with Russia was not under discussion with European allies.