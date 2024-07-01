A ceremony took place on June 27 in Milan, Italy to present medical equipment in an ongoing effort by Italian hospitals and doctors to help Ukraine’s healthcare needs.

The Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital (San Donato Group) in Milan, is donating nine electro-medical devices destined for the Odesa City Clinical Hospital No.1.

Present at the ceremony were Francesco Galli, president of the GSD Strategy and Operations Committee, Sergio Dompè, vice president of Assolombarda (industrialists’ association of Milan), Gabriele Pelissero, president of AIOP (national association of private hospitals) and the President of the Rotary Club Odessa International, who requested the donation through Assolombarda and will take care of the delivery to Ukraine. The Rotary Club Milano Digital gave a financial contribution towards organizational expenses.

Donated equipment

“We are proud to have donated medical devices to the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Odesa. Once again, we intend to demonstrate how diplomacy can also benefit from concrete gestures of help in such an important area as healthcare. With our commitment and support we are proud to offer concrete and tangible help to a country at war, helping to provide essential resources and alleviating, as far as possible, the suffering of the civilian population,” declared Francesco Galli.

The donation from the IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital consists of three electrocardiographs, one lung ventilator, two medical aspirators, and three defibrillators. The initiative aims to help support a hospital under great pressure, which lacks some essential equipment.

The Ukrainian hospital system has been put under severe pressure due to the war, and it continually requires international aid. Odesa City Clinical Hospital No. 1 receives many patients every day from regions close to the frontline or harassed by constant bombing, which it has to treat in conditions of limited equipment and a reduction in hospital staff.

The San Donato Group (GSD), founded in 1957, is the first hospital group in Italy and among the first in Europe. It is made up of 63 clinics, of which 3 (Policlinico San Donato, Ospedale San Raffaele, Ospedale Galeazzi-Sant'Ambrogio) are in Milan, which treat over 5 million patients per year.