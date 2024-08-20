Belarus has stationed aviation and air defense troops along its border with Ukraine, just a day after the country's self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, announced plans to deploy nearly a third of the military to the area, according to the Associated Press.

Major General Andrei Lukyanovich, the commander of Belarus' air defense forces, confirmed the deployment of anti-aircraft missiles and radio engineering corps soldiers near the border. He described the move as a "significant reinforcement" of the military presence.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Lukashenko had announced on August 18 that he ordered the repositioning of nearly a third of the army to the Ukrainian border. While he did not specify the exact number of troops involved, it is noted that the Belarusian army comprises around 60,000 personnel.

Advertisement

Lukashenko claimed that this action was in response to the increased deployment of Ukrainian troops along the border, though the Associated Press pointed out that this information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has not confirmed the presence of Belarusian troops along their shared 1,084-kilometer border.

The AP also highlighted that Belarus, heavily reliant on Russian loans and cheap energy, was used by Russia as a launchpad for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Russian troops crossing Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine from the north. Additionally, in 2023, Russia transferred some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Other Topics of Interest Eurotopics: Kursk Offensive - Upping the Pressure on the Kremlin? The Kremlin has stated that it is not willing to negotiate at the moment. Europe's media see Putin under pressure.

On August 18, Lukashenko also called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine but criticized Ukraine's operations in Russia's Kursk region, labeling them as provocations against Moscow.