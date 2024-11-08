The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that his country would submit a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in respect of the newly elected US president Donald Trump if he manages to end the war in Ukraine. He made the promise during his visit to the wood-splitting championship.

“Trump, of course, is power. No matter how I personally feel about him, he's a tough guy. It was hard to believe he could win. They shot at him, pressured him, wanted to imprison him, and so on, but he bulldozed through,” Lukashenko said.

He gave his opinion on Trump, saying he was a strong leader despite his personal views. He added that America had been ready to elect a Black president, Barack Obama, but was still not ready to elect a woman, referring to Trump's rival Kamala Harris.

Lukashenko also commented on Trump's victory, emphasizing that despite all the challenges and pressure, he “bulldozed through.”

He said that he didn't care who won the US election: “I know I have a piece of land that I need to secure and protect, my people.”

He said that Trump had promised his first act would be to bring about an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and hoped that Trump would keep his promises.

“But America is not Belarus: they might forget something else. But we hope he will keep his promise,” Lukashenko said before making his pledge to put Trump forward for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds.

